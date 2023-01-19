Dr. Megan Jack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Jack, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health North and Parkwest Medical Center.
Megan Jack9430 Park West Blvd Ste 240, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 694-9886Monday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health North
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- First Health
- Medicare
- Special Needs Plan
Beyond the kindness and support of the staff (which was amazing), I want to express my complete satisfaction with the work done by Dr. Jack. She was very attentive and the results of the procedures performed were beyond my expectations. I highly recommend Dr.Jack.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- University of North Carolina
- University of North Carolina
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Kansas State University
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Jack has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jack accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jack has seen patients for Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
