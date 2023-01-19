See All Plastic Surgeons in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Megan Jack, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (24)
Map Pin Small Knoxville, TN
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Megan Jack, MD

Dr. Megan Jack, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health North and Parkwest Medical Center.

Dr. Jack works at East Tennessee Plastic Surgery in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Jack's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Megan Jack
    9430 Park West Blvd Ste 240, Knoxville, TN 37923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 694-9886
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health North
  • Parkwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Grafts

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Skin Tumor Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
BodyTite Chevron Icon
Breast Asymmetry Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
FaceTite Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Fat Grafting Chevron Icon
Healthy Aging Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • Special Needs Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 19, 2023
    Beyond the kindness and support of the staff (which was amazing), I want to express my complete satisfaction with the work done by Dr. Jack. She was very attentive and the results of the procedures performed were beyond my expectations. I highly recommend Dr.Jack.
    — Jan 19, 2023
    About Dr. Megan Jack, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093934341
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Florida
    Residency
    • University of North Carolina
    Internship
    • University of North Carolina
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Kansas State University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Megan Jack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jack has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jack works at East Tennessee Plastic Surgery in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Jack’s profile.

    Dr. Jack has seen patients for Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Jack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

