Overview of Dr. Megan Jack, MD

Dr. Megan Jack, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health North and Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Jack works at East Tennessee Plastic Surgery in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.