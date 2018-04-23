Dr. Megan Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Jacobs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Megan Jacobs, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital.
Dr. Jacobs works at
Locations
-
1
Wilmington Clinic12021 Wilmington Ave Bldg 11 Ste 1000, Los Angeles, CA 90059 Directions (424) 529-6755Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is kind and thorough. I am so happy I had the chance to see her.
About Dr. Megan Jacobs, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1689685885
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Greater LA VA Program
- Northwestern University Medical School
- McGaw Mc-Nwstn University Med Sch
- University of Michigan
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobs accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobs works at
Dr. Jacobs has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
