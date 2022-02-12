Dr. Megan Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Megan Jones, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Perinatal Center-Santa Maria116 S Palisade Dr Ste 103, Santa Maria, CA 93454 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Dignity Health Perinatal Center-San Luis Obispo1941 Johnson Ave Ste 105B, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
Dr. Jones is amazing. She helped me through my first pregnancy with twins and I could not have imagined a better doctor. She is so compassionate and cares so much about her patients. She is truly incredible.
About Dr. Megan Jones, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1619296779
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jones using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.