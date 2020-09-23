Overview of Dr. Megan Kaminskyj, MD

Dr. Megan Kaminskyj, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They graduated from St George's Hospital Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Kaminskyj works at SAINT JOSEPH CHILDRENS HOSP ONC in Paterson, NJ with other offices in Montclair, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain During Pregnancy and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.