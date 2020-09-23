Dr. Megan Kaminskyj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaminskyj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Kaminskyj, MD
Overview of Dr. Megan Kaminskyj, MD
Dr. Megan Kaminskyj, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They graduated from St George's Hospital Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Kaminskyj works at
Dr. Kaminskyj's Office Locations
-
1
St Josephs Regional Medical Center703 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 754-2000
-
2
St. Joseph Health695 Bloomfield Ave Ste 2B, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 569-6430
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaminskyj?
I'm so glad I found Dr. Kaminsky and my insurance has her in the plan. The staff is very professional and competent. That's rare today. The office is clean and has a nice ambience. The Doctor is knowledgeable, friendly, and I feel she listened to my concerns. I would definitely recommend Dr. Kaminsky. I already booked my appointment for next year.
About Dr. Megan Kaminskyj, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1982991618
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- St George's Hospital Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaminskyj has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaminskyj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaminskyj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaminskyj works at
Dr. Kaminskyj has seen patients for Low Back Pain During Pregnancy and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaminskyj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaminskyj. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaminskyj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaminskyj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaminskyj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.