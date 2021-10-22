Overview

Dr. Megan Kane, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Levittown, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Bucks Hospital.



Dr. Kane works at New Falls Medical Center in Levittown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.