Dr. Megan Kessler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Kessler, MD
Overview of Dr. Megan Kessler, MD
Dr. Megan Kessler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital.
Dr. Kessler works at
Dr. Kessler's Office Locations
-
1
For Women Inc10475 Reading Rd Ste 307, Cincinnati, OH 45241 Directions (513) 751-1919
-
2
Good Samaritan Hospital375 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 862-2471
-
3
Thw for Women3219 Clifton Ave Ste 125, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 751-1919
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kessler?
I can not sign Dr. Kessler's praises enough. She has a great energy, an excellent listener and genuinely cares about you and your well-being. I've never felt as seen and heard as I have when visiting her.
About Dr. Megan Kessler, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1891774436
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kessler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kessler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kessler works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.