Dr. Megan Kruse, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Megan Kruse, MD
Dr. Megan Kruse, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Kruse works at
Dr. Kruse's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0044Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best oncologist you could ask for! She’s very responsive, compassionate, and knowledgeable. She’s the best doctor I’ve ever met.
About Dr. Megan Kruse, MD
- Breast Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
