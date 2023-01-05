Dr. Megan Lent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Lent, MD
Overview
Dr. Megan Lent, MD is a Dermatologist in Chillicothe, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED.
Locations
U.S. Dermatology Partners Chillicothe871 Fairway Dr, Chillicothe, MO 64601 Directions (660) 240-0025Friday8:30am - 3:30pm
U.S. Dermatology Partners Overland Park7901 W 135th St # 100, Overland Park, KS 66223 Directions (913) 754-5091
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Lint yesterday for the first tin]me. She was very professional but at the same time she made me feel very comfortable. I hope she will be in Chillicothe for many many years.
About Dr. Megan Lent, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
- Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
- UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lent has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
845 patients have reviewed Dr. Lent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.