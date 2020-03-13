Overview of Dr. Megan Linnebur, MD

Dr. Megan Linnebur, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Linnebur works at Association Of South Bay Surgeons in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.