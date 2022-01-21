See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Seattle, WA
Super Profile

Dr. Megan Loring, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Megan Loring, MD

Dr. Megan Loring, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Loring works at Virginia Mason Franciscan Health in Seattle, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Loring's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 223-6191
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Gynecologic Surgery
    11695 NE 4th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 223-6191
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pelvic Pain
Endometriosis
Ovarian Cysts
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Endometriosis
Ovarian Cysts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Advanced Gynecologic Surgery Chevron Icon
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopic Resection of Fibroids and Polyps Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Myomectomy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Operative Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Megan Loring, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205144755
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery-Newton Wellesley Hospital, Newton, Ma
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Stanford Hosp & Clinics
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Megan Loring, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Loring has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Loring. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loring.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

