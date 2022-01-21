Dr. Megan Loring, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Loring, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 223-6191Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Gynecologic Surgery11695 NE 4th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (602) 223-6191Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Smooth and successful surgical experience with Dr. Loring, very professional and comfortable to talk with. I feel great after my endometriosis surgery.
- Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery-Newton Wellesley Hospital, Newton, Ma
- Stanford Hosp & Clinics
- University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)
- University of California at Los Angeles
Dr. Loring has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loring accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Loring. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loring.
