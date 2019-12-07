Dr. Megan Macneil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macneil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Macneil, MD
Dr. Megan Macneil, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kit Carson County Memorial Hospital, St. Mary-Corwin Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Arthritis Associates595 Chapel Hills Dr Ste 201, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 475-9613
Michael E Sayers DO PC215 S Parkside Dr Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Directions (719) 475-9613
- Kit Carson County Memorial Hospital
- St. Mary-Corwin Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
So glad my old Rheumatologist retired and I found Dr. MacNeil. What a breath of fresh air; doesn't just throw prescriptions at me!
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1437107869
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Rheumatology
