Dr. March has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Megan March, MD
Overview of Dr. Megan March, MD
Dr. Megan March, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Eastern VA Med Sch and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. March works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. March's Office Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery at Daytona Beach305 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 308, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 231-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. March?
About Dr. Megan March, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1598064339
Education & Certifications
- U S FL Coll Med
- Eastern VA Med Sch
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. March accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. March has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. March works at
Dr. March has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. March on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. March. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. March.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. March, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. March appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.