Dr. Megan Mason, MD
Overview of Dr. Megan Mason, MD
Dr. Megan Mason, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Sumner Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mason's Office Locations
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Gallatin Sumner Medical Group110 Saint Blaise Rd, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 230-8070
Hospital Affiliations
- Sumner Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mason was awesome. Took notes of everything i said. Made me feel like she really cared. Very friendly. Nurse Glenda was also great. Made me feel at home.
About Dr. Megan Mason, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1184887655
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- Neurology
Dr. Mason has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mason accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mason has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mason. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mason.
