Overview of Dr. Megan Mason, MD

Dr. Megan Mason, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Sumner Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mason works at Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Gallatin Sumner Medical Group in Gallatin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.