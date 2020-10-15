Dr. Megan McKee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan McKee, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Northside Hospital, Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
Nsh Cancer Institute Professional Services A LLC1498 Klondike Rd SW Ste 106, Conyers, GA 30094 Directions (770) 761-7260
Nhci Atlanta Cancer Care - Decatur2545 Lawrenceville Hwy Ste 300, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 321-1950
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Newton Hospital
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McKee?
I have nothing but praises for Dr McKee and her very skilled staff! I was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2018, she has taken such wonderful care of me, she has definitely made a different in my family life. Kind, sincere, caring and concern, that’s the attitude of her and her staff! That was a great comfort to me and my family it made my stressful situation a little less scary. When I need to see another doctor she always found a prefect fit. Her PA..Jonae Perrin very knowledgeable and attentive. I’ve gone through a lot but Dr McKee was right there encouraging me.
About Dr. Megan McKee, MD
- Hematology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1114161411
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKee has seen patients for Anemia and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. McKee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.