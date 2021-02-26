Dr. Megan Minch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Minch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Megan Minch, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Dr. Minch works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Endocrinology3084 Lakecrest Cir Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40513 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
She was great! She took her time, listened to all my questions and concerns. Very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Megan Minch, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1356756720
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minch accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minch works at
