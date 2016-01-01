Dr. Puckett accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Megan Puckett, MD
Overview of Dr. Megan Puckett, MD
Dr. Megan Puckett, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puckett's Office Locations
- 1 555 Foothill Dr Ste 203, Salt Lake City, UT 84112 Directions (435) 658-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Megan Puckett, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1811341597
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
