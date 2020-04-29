See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Chula Vista, CA
Dr. Megan Rogers, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.7 (7)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Megan Rogers, MD

Dr. Megan Rogers, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.

Dr. Rogers works at My Chula Vista Doctors in Chula Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rogers' Office Locations

    My Chula Vista Doctors
    480 Fourth Ave Ste 202, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 427-3362

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Esophagitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Esophagitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Esophagitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Polyneuropathy
Thyroid Goiter
Abnormal Thyroid
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dysphagia
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteopenia
Perimenopause
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria
Shortness of Breath
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Stones
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 29, 2020
    Excellent experience. Staff was welcoming and efficient. Dr. Rogers is thoughtful, compassionate and possess current expertise. My first visit resolved my questions and concerns. She is extremely professional and I feel fortunate to have found her.
    — Apr 29, 2020
    About Dr. Megan Rogers, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Megan Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rogers works at My Chula Vista Doctors in Chula Vista, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rogers’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

