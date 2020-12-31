Dr. Megan Schabbing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schabbing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Schabbing, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Megan Schabbing, MD
Dr. Megan Schabbing, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schabbing's Office Locations
- 1 3545 Olentangy River Rd Ste 220, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 566-4710
Ohiohealth Medcentral Mansfield Hospital335 Glessner Ave, Mansfield, OH 44903 Directions (614) 566-4924
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She handles each person with care and compassion. She's very knowledgeable and plays a vital role in the healthcare system. Her impact will last beyond her time in the field.
About Dr. Megan Schabbing, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1831302140
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schabbing has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schabbing accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schabbing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Schabbing. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schabbing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schabbing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schabbing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.