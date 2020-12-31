Overview of Dr. Megan Schabbing, MD

Dr. Megan Schabbing, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.