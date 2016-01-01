Dr. Megan Scharf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scharf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Scharf, MD
Overview
Dr. Megan Scharf, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenville, SC. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Scharf works at
Locations
-
1
Carolina Dermatology Of Greenville920 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 233-6338
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scharf?
About Dr. Megan Scharf, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1164665659
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scharf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scharf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scharf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scharf works at
Dr. Scharf has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scharf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Scharf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scharf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scharf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scharf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.