Dr. Megan Schober, MD
Dr. Megan Schober, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Comprehensive Urology31157 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 336-0123
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
I love this doctor,she is amazing and so caring . I love seeing her and her staff.
- Pediatric Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Urology and Urology
Dr. Schober has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schober accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schober has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schober has seen patients for Balanoposthitis and Bedwetting, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schober on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Schober. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schober.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schober, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schober appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.