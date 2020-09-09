Dr. Megan Selvitelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selvitelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Selvitelli, MD
Dr. Megan Selvitelli, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.
Maine Neurology49 Spring St, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 883-1414
- Maine Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr. Selvitelli has compassion and validated my stroke complications. She is very knowledgeable and goes the extra mile to make sure her patients receive the care and treatment they need.
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Neurology
Dr. Selvitelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selvitelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selvitelli has seen patients for Seizure Disorders and EEG (Electroencephalogram).
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Selvitelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
