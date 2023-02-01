Dr. Megan Shannon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Shannon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Megan Shannon, MD
Dr. Megan Shannon, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Wake Forest University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Shannon works at
Dr. Shannon's Office Locations
Virginia Womens Center - Short Pump12129 Graham Meadows Dr, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 373-5435Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Virginia Women's Center - St Francis13801 St Francis Blvd Ste 100, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 373-6703Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Virginia Womens Center - Mechanicsville7515 Right Flank Rd, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 453-9681Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- PHCS
- Piedmont Community HealthCare, Inc.
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I waited about 10 mins before I was called back to the exam room. Was prepped by her nurse and she came in the exam room in short order
About Dr. Megan Shannon, MD
- Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
- English
- 1104117357
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Hospital|Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Wake Forest University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shannon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shannon accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shannon has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shannon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shannon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shannon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.