Female Pelvic Medicine And Reconstructive Surgeons in Richmond, VA
Dr. Megan Shannon, MD

Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Megan Shannon, MD

Dr. Megan Shannon, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Wake Forest University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital.

Dr. Shannon works at Virginia Womens Center - Short Pump in Richmond, VA with other offices in Midlothian, VA and Mechanicsville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shannon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Womens Center - Short Pump
    12129 Graham Meadows Dr, Richmond, VA 23233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 373-5435
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Virginia Women's Center - St Francis
    13801 St Francis Blvd Ste 100, Midlothian, VA 23114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 373-6703
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Virginia Womens Center - Mechanicsville
    7515 Right Flank Rd, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 453-9681
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse

Treatment frequency



Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Vaginal Wall Prolapse Chevron Icon
Apical Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fistula Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fistula
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Uterosacral Vault Suspension With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Treatment Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Repair Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pessary for Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pessary Insertion Chevron Icon
Posterior Vaginal Wall Prolapse Chevron Icon
Prolapse Repair Chevron Icon
Prolapse Treatment Chevron Icon
Prolapsed Bladder Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Perineal Laceration Chevron Icon
Sacral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urethral Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Urge Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Vesicovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • PHCS
    • Piedmont Community HealthCare, Inc.
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    About Dr. Megan Shannon, MD

    Specialties
    • Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1104117357
    • 1104117357
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loyola University Hospital|Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
    Residency
    Internship
    • Virginia Commonwealth University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

