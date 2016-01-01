Dr. Megan Shannon, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Shannon, DPM
Overview of Dr. Megan Shannon, DPM
Dr. Megan Shannon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Reading, PA.
Dr. Shannon works at
Dr. Shannon's Office Locations
-
1
Shillington Office654 Philadelphia Ave, Reading, PA 19607 Directions (610) 562-4999
Hospital Affiliations
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shannon?
About Dr. Megan Shannon, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1790766327
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shannon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shannon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shannon works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shannon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shannon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.