Offers telehealth
Dr. Megan Sheldon, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.
CU Medicine Obstetrics and Gynecology1500 Park Central Dr Ste 402, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Directions (720) 516-4068Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I’m a labor and delivery nurse and have worked closely with Dr. Sheldon for a few years now. Dr. Sheldon is the best OBGYN I have met in my entire nursing career. She treats her patients using evidenced based care, but also with respect, kindness, and shows a genuine care in your life and specific needs. She also has a delightful sense of humor that puts you at ease. I would recommend her to anyone who is looking for a down to earth and truly caring provider. Thank you Dr Sheldon!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1790934875
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
