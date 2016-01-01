Overview of Dr. Megan Wannamaker, DO

Dr. Megan Wannamaker, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Wannamaker works at St. Joseph's Health in Paterson, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.