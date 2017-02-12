Dr. Megan Webster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Megan Webster, MD
Dr. Megan Webster, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Webster's Office Locations
Wake Psychiatry1500 Sunday Dr Ste 200, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 322-2413
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Webster?
Dr. Webster is always very professional and caring. I would recommend Dr. Webster to my friends.
About Dr. Megan Webster, MD
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1366621518
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webster has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Webster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webster.
