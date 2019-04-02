Dr. Megan Winner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Winner, MD
Dr. Megan Winner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Sheldon Rudansky MD120 Mineola Blvd Ste 320, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2436
Perlmutter Cancer Center - Huntington789 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (516) 663-2346
Patchogue office157 E Woodside Ave, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 475-1900
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Absolutely outstanding, talented, and compassionate!!!!
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Washington University
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Dr. Winner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winner has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Winner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winner.
