Dr. Megan Winner, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Megan Winner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Winner works at Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Long Island Surgical Oncology Associates in Mineola, NY with other offices in Huntington, NY and Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sheldon Rudansky MD
    120 Mineola Blvd Ste 320, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-2436
  2. 2
    Perlmutter Cancer Center - Huntington
    789 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-2346
  3. 3
    Patchogue office
    157 E Woodside Ave, Patchogue, NY 11772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 475-1900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Port Placements or Replacements
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer

Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 02, 2019
    Absolutely outstanding, talented, and compassionate!!!!
    — Apr 02, 2019
    About Dr. Megan Winner, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871733865
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Washington University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Megan Winner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Winner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Winner has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Winner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

