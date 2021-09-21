Overview of Dr. Megan Wood, MD

Dr. Megan Wood, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Hancock Regional Hospital and Indiana University Health North Hospital.



Dr. Wood works at Otolaryngology Associates LLC in Carmel, IN with other offices in Fishers, IN, Indianapolis, IN and Greenfield, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Laryngitis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.