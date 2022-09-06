Dr. Megan Wood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Wood, MD
Dr. Megan Wood, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and North Central Surgical Center.
Texas Hand and Arm Center9301 N Central Expy Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 347-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- North Central Surgical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is an outstanding doctor and surgeon. Her entire staff and surgical team are on the same page as Dr. Wood. Best care you can get.
About Dr. Megan Wood, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Hand Center of San Antonio
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University Of California Berkeley
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wood has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
