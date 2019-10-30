Dr. Megan Woodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Woodman, MD
Dr. Megan Woodman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital.
CHPG Southlands Women's Health6069 S SOUTHLANDS PKWY, Aurora, CO 80016 Directions (303) 840-8780
Susanna Choi MD PC9397 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 220, Parker, CO 80138 Directions (303) 721-1670
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Megan Woodman has been my doctor for the birth of all 5 of my children. She has done a great job of explaining everything in terms that I could understand. She is very respectful of my wishes and always takes the time to ease any feelings of distress. It is very rare to find a doctor who has the same moral values and can walk you thru those moral decisions from a medical standpoint. I highly recommend her!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Dr. Woodman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodman.
