Dr. Meggan Horowitz, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Horowitz works at MORRISTOWN MEDICAL CENTER in Morristown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.