Dr. Meggan Horowitz, DO
Dr. Meggan Horowitz, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Famliy Medicine435 South St Ste 220, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Consumer Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health Republic Insurance
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Intergroup
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
Dr Horowitz is nothing short of amazing. She leaves no stone unturned in getting to the bottom of my child’s health issues. She takes time to ask important questions and I makes sure I have the information I need to make important health decisions. I wouldn’t dream of going to anyone else.
- Morristown Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- Pediatrics
