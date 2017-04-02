Overview

Dr. Meggan Newland, MD is a Dermatologist in Garnett, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Anderson County Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.



Dr. Newland works at Sano Orthopedics in Garnett, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.