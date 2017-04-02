Dr. Meggan Newland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meggan Newland, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Meggan Newland, MD is a Dermatologist in Garnett, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Anderson County Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Dr. Newland works at
Locations
1
Anderson County Hospital Specialty Clinic421 S Maple St, Garnett, KS 66032 Directions (816) 932-4500
2
Saint Luke's Dermatology Specialists-Plaza4400 Broadway Blvd Ste 400, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 932-0288Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
3
Saint Lukes Dermatology Specialists4320 Wornall Rd Ste 728, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 932-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Anderson County Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing physician. Listens, explains, and treats like a person and a professional--a rare combination. Only complaint: she's so popular, it can take time to get an appointment. Worth the wait though.
About Dr. Meggan Newland, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1194938118
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newland has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Newland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.