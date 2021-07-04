Dr. Megha Agrawal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agrawal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megha Agrawal, MD
Overview of Dr. Megha Agrawal, MD
Dr. Megha Agrawal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery.
Dr. Agrawal works at
Dr. Agrawal's Office Locations
North Dallas Eye Associates1850 Lakepointe Dr Ste 200, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (972) 436-5040Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
North Dallas Eye Associates6020 W Parker Rd Ste 250, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 378-5117Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
North Dallas Eye Associates5575 Warren Pkwy Ste 210, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 618-3937Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
North Dallas Eye Associates2817 S Mayhill Rd Ste 110, Denton, TX 76208 Directions (940) 898-1512Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She is absolutely the BEST!! Compassionate and fully knowledgeable about the eyes and eye diseases. She knows how other diseases can affect the eyes as well. Just a beautiful person who really cares about her patients.
About Dr. Megha Agrawal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Kaiser Permanente Oakland
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Stanford University
- Ophthalmology
