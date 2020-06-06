See All Psychiatrists in Everett, WA
Dr. Megha Chadha, MD

Psychiatry
Map Pin Small Everett, WA
Overview of Dr. Megha Chadha, MD

Dr. Megha Chadha, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Everett, WA. They completed their residency with Loyola University-Stritch School of Medicine, Maywood

Dr. Chadha works at The Everett Clinic in Everett, WA with other offices in Kirkland, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chadha's Office Locations

    Bridge Psychiatric Services
    1728 W Marine View Dr, Everett, WA 98201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 339-5453
    Totem Lake Family Medicine Pllc
    11800 NE 128th St Ste 560, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 339-5453

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 06, 2020
    I’ve been seeing Megha for 5 years. I’d seen many psychiatrist before seeing Megha and honestly lost hope in ever finding a good psychiatrist. Megha has restored that hope. Megha is kind, listens and has many good ideas. She’s been there for me during the good, the bad and the ugly. Although we have yet to find the right cocktail of medications after all these years she has not given up on me when many other psychiatrist would. She’s worked closely with my therapist to create the right treatment plan. I would highly recommend Megha to anyone looking for a psychiatrist.
    About Dr. Megha Chadha, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477709889
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loyola University-Stritch School of Medicine, Maywood
    Residency
    Internship
    • Loyola University-Stritch School of Medicine, Maywood
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chadha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chadha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chadha. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chadha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chadha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chadha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

