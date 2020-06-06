Dr. Chadha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Megha Chadha, MD
Dr. Megha Chadha, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Everett, WA. They completed their residency with Loyola University-Stritch School of Medicine, Maywood
Dr. Chadha works at
Dr. Chadha's Office Locations
Bridge Psychiatric Services1728 W Marine View Dr, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 339-5453
Totem Lake Family Medicine Pllc11800 NE 128th St Ste 560, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 339-5453
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I’ve been seeing Megha for 5 years. I’d seen many psychiatrist before seeing Megha and honestly lost hope in ever finding a good psychiatrist. Megha has restored that hope. Megha is kind, listens and has many good ideas. She’s been there for me during the good, the bad and the ugly. Although we have yet to find the right cocktail of medications after all these years she has not given up on me when many other psychiatrist would. She’s worked closely with my therapist to create the right treatment plan. I would highly recommend Megha to anyone looking for a psychiatrist.
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1477709889
- Loyola University-Stritch School of Medicine, Maywood
