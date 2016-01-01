Dr. Megha Panda, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megha Panda, DO
Overview of Dr. Megha Panda, DO
Dr. Megha Panda, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Eskenazi Health.
Dr. Panda works at
Dr. Panda's Office Locations
-
1
Eskenazi Health Center Pecar6940 Michigan Rd Ste 140, Indianapolis, IN 46268 Directions (317) 266-2901
Hospital Affiliations
- Eskenazi Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Panda?
About Dr. Megha Panda, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1235303652
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panda accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panda works at
Dr. Panda has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.