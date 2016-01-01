Overview of Dr. Megha Panda, DO

Dr. Megha Panda, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Eskenazi Health.



Dr. Panda works at Philip/Vivian Pecar Health Ctr in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.