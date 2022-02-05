See All Ophthalmologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Megha Pansara, MD

Ophthalmology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Megha Pansara, MD

Dr. Megha Pansara, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Diego, CA. 

Dr. Pansara works at Orthopedic Trauma and Fracture Specialists in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pansara's Office Locations

    Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego
    7910 Frost St Ste 370, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Paralytic Strabismus
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Paralytic Strabismus
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cataract
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
Exotropia
Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Headache
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Senile Cataracts
Strabismus Surgery
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Esotropia
Exophoria
Eye Test
Farsightedness
Floaters
Heterophoria
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 05, 2022
    She’s super good
    Nilay Alkashana — Feb 05, 2022
    About Dr. Megha Pansara, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    NPI Number
    • 1184983728
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Megha Pansara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pansara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pansara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pansara works at Orthopedic Trauma and Fracture Specialists in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Pansara’s profile.

    Dr. Pansara has seen patients for Paralytic Strabismus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pansara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pansara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pansara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pansara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pansara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

