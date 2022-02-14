Overview of Dr. Meghal Parikh, MD

Dr. Meghal Parikh, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with John C. Fremont Healthcare District, Memorial Hospital Los Banos and Mercy Medical Center Merced.



Dr. Parikh works at Merced Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine Rehab. LLC in Merced, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.