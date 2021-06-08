Dr. Meghal Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meghal Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Meghal Patel, MD
Dr. Meghal Patel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Edison, NJ.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Kirit Patel, M.d. PA34-36 Progress St Ste A6, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (908) 757-9555
Hackensack Meridian Health Jfk Medical Center65 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 321-7000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Kirit Patel MD PA1527 State Route 27 Ste 1400, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 246-7744
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Meghal Patel is an excellent, knowledgeable person. He is very kind, calm and answers our every question with all the options available. I had two C Sections and both were performed by him and his father Dr. Kirit Patel. They both are so cool minded and knows what they are doing. You will be at the best hands and I recommend them completely!!
About Dr. Meghal Patel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1457768038
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
