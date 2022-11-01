Dr. Meghan Arnold, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arnold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meghan Arnold, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Meghan Arnold, DPM
Dr. Meghan Arnold, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.
Dr. Arnold works at
Dr. Arnold's Office Locations
Town & Country Office12855 N 40 Dr Ste 125, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 966-0111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
St. Louis Foot and Ankle Institute, LLC621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 6011B, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 569-1750Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Arnold several years ago. She did such a great job with a metatarsal fusion- I decided that any other foot problems- I followed her. She has done three operations for me over the course of several years. All worked out great! She explains what's what and options. She's not there to chit chat but listens and explains. I won't go to anyone else. I travel 45min to see her- passing many closer doctors. My moto is: if you find a good doctor- stay with them. Highly recommend!!
About Dr. Meghan Arnold, DPM
- Podiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mineral Area Regional Medical Center
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Lindenwood University
- Foot Surgery, Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine and Primary Care and Foot and Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arnold has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arnold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arnold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arnold has seen patients for Bunion Surgery and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arnold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Arnold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arnold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arnold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arnold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.