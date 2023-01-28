See All Otolaryngologists in Deerfield Beach, FL
Dr. Meghan Brooking, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
Overview of Dr. Meghan Brooking, DO

Dr. Meghan Brooking, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North.

Dr. Brooking works at Broward Health Physician Group in Deerfield Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brooking's Office Locations

    Broward Health Physician Group
    1801 W Sample Rd Ste 101, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 888-3800
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • Broward Health North

Rhinoseptoplasty
Bedsores
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Rhinoseptoplasty
Bedsores
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 28, 2023
    Meeting with Dr. Brooking was a great experience from start to finish. She really took the time to know what was happening with me and allowed me ample opportunity to ask questions throughout our visits. She is very knowledgeable and you can tell that she personalizes each treatment plan per person instead of just generalizing you. She eased my fears and made me feel like myself again. I would recommend her to any of my friends or family.
    K. Collins — Jan 28, 2023
    About Dr. Meghan Brooking, DO

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English, Spanish
    • 1770825523
    Medical Education
    • LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meghan Brooking, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooking is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brooking has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brooking has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brooking works at Broward Health Physician Group in Deerfield Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Brooking’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooking. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooking.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooking, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooking appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

