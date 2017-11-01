Dr. Meghan Foote, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foote is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meghan Foote, OD
Overview of Dr. Meghan Foote, OD
Dr. Meghan Foote, OD is an Optometrist in Medina, OH. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Summa Health System - Akron Campus.
Dr. Foote works at
Dr. Foote's Office Locations
Medina OB/GYN3985 Medina Rd Ste 200, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 591-4097
Hospital Affiliations
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Foote was my reg. dr, and was always so easy to talk to about any topic. She makes you feel like you're with a friend and no judgment. I lucked out that she was the dr on-call for my first delivery. She actually had me laughing during labor/pushing. She made me very comfortable and more importantly feel safe in her care. She is the type that can handle an emergency with a calmness as if it is just routine. My daughter was born perfect in no small part thanks to her and her team!
About Dr. Meghan Foote, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1205054632
Education & Certifications
- Akron General Med Center
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
Dr. Foote has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foote accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foote has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Foote. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foote.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foote, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foote appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.