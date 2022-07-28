Dr. Meghan Gaitens, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaitens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meghan Gaitens, DMD
Dr. Meghan Gaitens, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in SUMMERVILLE, SC.
North Creek Village Dental123 N Creek Dr Unit C, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions (843) 765-2737
Great service. Fast and very helpful with my questions. Throughly cleaned my teeth & gave me a oral & surgery referral.
About Dr. Meghan Gaitens, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1346810801
Dr. Gaitens has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gaitens using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gaitens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaitens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaitens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.