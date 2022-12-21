See All General Surgeons in Frisco, TX
Dr. Meghan Hansen, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (59)
Map Pin Small Frisco, TX
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Meghan Hansen, MD

Dr. Meghan Hansen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They graduated from University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Medical City Frisco, Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Hansen works at Frisco in Frisco, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hansen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Frisco
    4461 Coit Rd Ste 100, Frisco, TX 75035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 491-5858
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Frisco West
    5858 Main St Ste 120, Frisco, TX 75033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 491-5858
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Plano Willow Bend
    5920 W Parker Rd Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 491-5858

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
  • Medical City Frisco
  • Medical City Plano
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Breast Abscess
Breast Cancer Treatment
Breast Cancer
Breast Abscess
Breast Cancer Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Infections Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Lump Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lump
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Nipple Discharge Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 21, 2022
    Dr. Hansen makes you feel so comfortable. She takes time when she is in the room with you. I never feel rushed and she makes sure that all my questions and concerns are addressed. She is one of the best doctors I have had!
    J. Clark — Dec 21, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Meghan Hansen, MD
    About Dr. Meghan Hansen, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1730490541
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Southwestern
    • University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine
    • University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine
    • University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meghan Hansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hansen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

