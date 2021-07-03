Dr. Meghan Jankowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jankowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meghan Jankowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Meghan Jankowski, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boise, ID. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Jankowski works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Health Clinic, LLC6259 W Emerald St, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 489-1900Monday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Nampa Digestive Health Clinic5080 E Commerce St, Nampa, ID 83687 Directions (208) 489-1900Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Balances compassion and concern with sound recommendations for care. Office and outpatient visits are much like other specialized services; professionally handled but expensive (I'm glad to have insurance)
About Dr. Meghan Jankowski, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1518120179
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jankowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jankowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jankowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jankowski works at
Dr. Jankowski has seen patients for Dysphagia and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jankowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jankowski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jankowski.
