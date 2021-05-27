Dr. Meghan Leininger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leininger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meghan Leininger, DO
Dr. Meghan Leininger, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Red Bluff, CA.
Dr. Leininger works at
Waits Kerry S DO Office2430 Sister Mary Columba Dr, Red Bluff, CA 96080 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've been a patient of Dr. Leininger's for three years. She's attentive, friendly and remembers me from visit to visit a year later. She listens to my concerns and responds with care & understanding. I'm so glad she's my doctor.
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1952615098
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Family Practice
- Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
Dr. Leininger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leininger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Leininger using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Leininger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Leininger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leininger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leininger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leininger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.