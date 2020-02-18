Dr. Meghan Lynch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meghan Lynch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Meghan Lynch, MD
Dr. Meghan Lynch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Towson, MD. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Lynch works at
Dr. Lynch's Office Locations
Fermin F Barrueto MD7600 Osler Dr Ste 200, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 321-8452
Mercy Medical Center301 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 332-9000Tuesday8:00am - 3:30pm
Family Medicine Associates1734 YORK RD, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 252-2273Wednesday7:30am - 4:00pm
Mercy Personnel Physicians At Glen Burnie7927 Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 321-8452
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I'm 51 years old have been treated by female GYNs all my life. Dr. Lynch is the first doctor to really listen AND provide compassionate and GENTLE care. I've had sexual trauma in my life and she offers comfort and assistance. Someone held my hand today and Dr. Lynch got me through my new patient annual exam with ease. She's the first doctor to offer me the smallest speculum and I was able to get through my exam pain free. The first time EVER. She is great and I will be sending my daughter to her. THANK YOU DR. LYNCH and staff! Absolutely amazing.
About Dr. Meghan Lynch, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1851427298
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lynch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lynch works at
Dr. Lynch has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Pap Smear and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lynch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynch.
