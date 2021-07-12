See All Dermatologists in Silver Spring, MD
Dr. Meghan Mitchell, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Meghan Mitchell, MD is a Dermatologist in Silver Spring, MD. They completed their residency with University of North Carolina Hospital

Dr. Mitchell works at Rock Creek Dermatology, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Frederick, MD and Hagerstown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Acne and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rock Creek Dermatology, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    3925 Ferrara Dr, Silver Spring, MD 20906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 351-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Rock Creek Dermatology, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    3430 Worthington Blvd, Frederick, MD 21704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 351-3376
  3. 3
    Anne Arundel Dermatology
    1185 Imperial Dr, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 351-3376

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Itchy Skin
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Itchy Skin
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 12, 2021
    excellent doctor --one of the best in the us or canada--and i have beem to many around--also a carolina girl--spends time with you
    — Jul 12, 2021
    Specialties

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134447048
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of North Carolina Hospital
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • North Carolina State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
