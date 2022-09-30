Dr. Meghan Moroux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moroux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meghan Moroux, MD
Overview of Dr. Meghan Moroux, MD
Dr. Meghan Moroux, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Moroux works at
Dr. Moroux's Office Locations
-
1
Eye Specialists & Surgeons of Northern Virginia3998 Fair Ridge Dr Ste 105, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (571) 470-7624Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moroux?
I am impressed with her professionalism. She took time to explain complex medical matters. I feel confident that she is a subject matter expert
About Dr. Meghan Moroux, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1982067112
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moroux has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moroux accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moroux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moroux works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Moroux. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moroux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moroux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moroux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.