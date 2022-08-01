Overview

Dr. Meghan Morrow, MD is a Dermatologist in La Grange Highlands, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.



Dr. Morrow works at Dermatology Associates of La Grange in La Grange Highlands, IL with other offices in Lombard, IL, Skokie, IL and Gurnee, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.