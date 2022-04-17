Dr. Meghan Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meghan Murphy, MD
Overview of Dr. Meghan Murphy, MD
Dr. Meghan Murphy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albert Lea, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea And Austin and Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato.
Dr. Murphy's Office Locations
Mayo Clinic Health System - Albert Lea404 W Fountain St Unit 516, Albert Lea, MN 56007 Directions (507) 417-8339Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato1025 Marsh St Fl 2, Mankato, MN 56001 Directions (507) 417-8340Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best Dr I've ever had.
About Dr. Meghan Murphy, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Spine Fellow, Neurologic Surgery, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN
- Neurologic Surgery, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea And Austin
- Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
