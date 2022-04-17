Overview of Dr. Meghan Murphy, MD

Dr. Meghan Murphy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albert Lea, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea And Austin and Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato.



Dr. Murphy works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Albert Lea in Albert Lea, MN with other offices in Mankato, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.